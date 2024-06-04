Occupiers are storming Chasiv Yar, advancing on city in columns, using large number of armored vehicles - "Khortytsia" OSGT

The Russian Federation troops have currently intensified their attacks on Chasiv Yar and are conducting offensive operations to the east of the city. Our soldiers are trying to push back the invaders.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Lt. Col. Nazar Voloshyn.

"The adversary does not stop trying and has intensified its efforts to capture the city of Chasiv Yar, continues its offensive to the east of the city. Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to push back the Russian occupiers. Recently, the occupiers have been climbing the city in columns, using a large number of armored vehicles, but these attempts are unsuccessful, because even on their approach, the Defense Forces meet them with fire, and the remnants that managed to reach the outskirts are simply finished off," Voloshyn said.

The spokesman also noted that the enemy is trying to storm Chasiv Yar in the area of ​​Novy quarter and Kanal microdistrict. There were also offensive actions in the direction of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka.

"The occupiers are not only using infantry units, but are increasingly using mechanized units: tanks and armored fighting vehicles," Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, yesterday Ukrainian defenders killed 80 occupiers and injured another 123 in the Chasivoyariv direction. In addition, one Typhoon-K armored vehicle was destroyed, with which the enemy tried to storm.

Voloshyn also stated that enemy losses are seven to eight times greater than Ukrainian losses.

