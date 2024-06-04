Russians are transferring equipment through Mariupol towards Zaporizhzhia, - Andriushchenko

Russian invaders in the occupied Mariupol transfer equipment in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko, informs Censor.NET.

"The movement of military equipment towards Zaporizhzhia continued. For the first time, the movement of howitzers "Msta-s" was recorded. The appearance and increase of trawls with military equipment can be directly related to the damage to the railway ferries in Kerch, which forced the Russians to use the reserve (while road) route Rostov - front," the message says.

According to Andryushchenko, the number of Russians in the camps in the village of Babakh-Tarama (Donetsk region) and the village of Kulikovo (Zaporizhia region)

"The newly mobilized have come for training. For the first time in the last three weeks, the training ground in Babakh-Taram/Kulikovo has been operational. Both small arms and barrel artillery. The new season of training is open," he added.

