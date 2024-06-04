Chernyshov may head Ministry of Infrastructure, - sources

The current chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Oleksii Chernyshov, may become the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov wrote about this on Facebook.

"I wonder to whom Zelenskyy and Yermak will give the Ministry of Infrastructure, from which Kubrakov was forced to resign. Many of the ministry's programmes were funded by our Western partners, so our allies pay special attention to its leadership and decisions. And who will now be put in charge of these flows will demonstrate who is closest to the president and his entourage," the journalist writes.

According to Censor.NET's sources, the candidates currently being considered are primarily Naftogaz CEO Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to Butusov, Chernyshov is a confidant of Tymur Mindich, a confidant and business partner of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky.

"Mindic is known for his close friendship with Zelenskyy, and Zelenskyy even celebrated one of his birthdays in Mindic's apartment. We will follow further decisions, as there may be more than one candidate," Butusov concludes.

As reported, on 9 May, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from his post as Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure. Kubrakov himself said that the leadership of the Servant of the People faction and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had not discussed this decision with him.