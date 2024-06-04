Kyiv has exceeded limits, there will be emergency power outages. Schedules do not work - Yasno

As of June 4, 2024, Kyiv has exceeded the electricity consumption limits. Emergency blackouts will be applied in the city.

This was announced on Facebook by Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Today. Kyiv has exceeded the limits. "Ukrenergo has instructed for emergency power outages. The schedules are not working," Kovalenko writes.

Read more: Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already reached almost €500 million, - Shmyhal

According to Ukrenergo, the deficit in the power system today is higher than yesterday.