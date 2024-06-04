Verkhovna Rada adopted law on use of English language in Ukraine

On June 4, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the law on the use of the English language in Ukraine in the second reading.

As Censor.NET informs, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed about this.

It is noted that 236 people's deputies voted for the law.

"The law establishes the status of the English language as one of the languages ​​of international communication in Ukraine. It defines the categories of positions for which candidates are required to speak English, regulates the peculiarities of the use of the English language in the work of authorities, local self-government bodies, in the fields of education, culture, and transport , health care, etc.," Zhelezniak wrote.

Also, the people's deputy said that there was a discussion in the parliament about amendment No. 336 on budget support for cinemas for showing English-language films, which was introduced the day before the vote. This amendment was supported by 226 deputies.

As reported, in November 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law "On the use of the English language in Ukraine" in the first reading.