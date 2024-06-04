Allowing Ukraine to strike Russian Federation with Western weapons leads to "nuclear Armageddon", - President of Bulgaria Radev

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev accused NATO of complicity in Russia's war in Ukraine. And the permission of Kyiv to carry out strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation creates the risk of "escalation" and "nuclear Armageddon".

It is noted that Radev's statement coincides with Kremlin propaganda that NATO is to blame for the fact that Russia started the war against Ukraine, and that now its course is leading to nuclear escalation.

"With the decision to allow strikes with Western weapons deep into Russia and the formalization of sending advisers and trainers to the very front line, these red lines have already been crossed, and unfortunately our politicians are becoming part of some of these inadequate decisions with all the consequences that follow. ", - believes the leader of Bulgaria.

Radev also commented on his position on sending troops to the front in Ukraine.

Last week, he visited Hungary, where together with his Hungarian colleague, Tamas Shuyok, he spoke against the introduction of troops into Ukraine. Subsequently, the so-called Minister Dimitar Glavchev stated that this topic is not on the agenda at all.

Permission for Ukraine to strike the Russian Federation with Western weapons

As Censor.NET reported, the German government allowed Ukraine to use German weapons for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is possible to strike only on the territory bordering Kharkiv region.

The same right was granted to Kyiv by the USA and a number of other Western countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry threatened that the decisions regarding Ukraine's use of the American weapons provided to it could have "fatal consequences."