Kyiv and 7 regions switch to emergency shutdown, - "Ukrenergo" (updated)

Due to the difficult situation in the power grid, Kyiv and Donetsk regions will follow Kyiv in the afternoon of 4 June with emergency blackouts.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK's press centre.

"Unfortunately, the difficult situation in the power system after the Russian shelling continues. Therefore, on the instructions ofUkrenergo, emergency blackouts are being applied in the Kyiv and Donetsk regions. We are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 4 June, Kyiv exceeded the limits, and there would be emergency blackouts.

See more: Consequences of attack of Russian army on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Later, Ukrenergo reported that consumption in the Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Kyiv and Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytsky regions continued to grow.

When the consumption significantly exceeded the limits, Ukrenergo was forced to apply emergency shutdowns from 14:25, and from 14:50 - special schedules of emergency shutdowns for household and industrial consumers in these regions. There may be interruptions in power supply to critical infrastructure facilities.

These types of restrictions will remain in place until consumption in the regions returns to within the limits. Then the regional power distribution companies will be able to return to the planned schedules of restrictions.

It is also reminded that the forced power cuts are the result of six combined targeted attacks by Russia on the Ukrainian energy system. There is not enough electricity to meet the needs of all consumers.