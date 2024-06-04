The "International Economic Forum" will be held in St. Petersburg on June 5-8, at which a meeting of representatives of the occupying "administration" of Crimea with militants from the "Taliban" is planned.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"Terrorists of all countries are uniting in St. Petersburg at the "International Economic Forum", which will be held on June 5-8. At this event of diplomatic influence of the Russian Federation, which is designed to integrate the Kremlin's agents into a single whole and break through the economic isolation, a meeting of the Gauleiter of the temporarily occupied Crimea with militants from the "Taliban", - the message says.

It is reported that the signing of a memorandum on cooperation is also expected, in particular, the participation of Crimean pipelines for the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to Afghanistan captured by militants. Also, the occupation administration of Crimea expects "tourists" and "investments" from this country.

"Thus, instead of the successful development of the peninsula, the Russians continue to marginalize it and turn it into a military base filled with terrorists," the NRC noted.