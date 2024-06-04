Stoltenberg is disappointed by China’s refusal to participate in Global Peace Summit: You cannot maintain relations with NATO and Russia at same time

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is disappointed that China will not participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

He stated this in an interview with NDR, Censor.NET reports.

He called China's statement about refusing to participate in the Summit "unfortunate".

"I believe that the peace conference is an important platform for discussing the path to lasting peace in Ukraine," he said.

According to him, at the meeting it was possible to talk about the "bricks" that ensure a long-term and just peace in Ukraine: "These are nuclear safety, and the restoration of Ukraine, and issues such as grain export."

The refusal to participate is in line with the Chinese side's past behavior, he added.

Stoltenberg also criticized China for supporting Russia's military economy since the start of a full-scale invasion.

"China is trying to maintain normal relations with its European NATO allies. At the same time, it is the most important supporter of Russia's war against Ukraine, the biggest and most immediate security threat we face here in Europe. Of course, China cannot have both at the same time." , - concluded the Secretary General of NATO.

China will not be at the Global Peace Summit

According to media reports, China has confirmed that it will not participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland next month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not perceive this fact positively.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that China's position is determined by the expectation of how the war waged by Russia against Ukraine will end, because the further actions of the PRC depend on it.