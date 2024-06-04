This is legitimate goal, - Ambassador of Latvia Klyava about strikes of Ukraine with Western weapons on territory of Russia

Ukraine has every right to strike military targets on the territory of Russia, as this is a legitimate goal.

This position was expressed by the Latvian ambassador to Ukraine Ilgvars Klyava in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The diplomat emphasized that each partner state that provides Ukraine with its weapons has its own national interests and considerations. He reminded that Latvia has already expressed its position regarding the right of Ukraine to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation. According to Klyava, Kyiv has every right to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.

"There are national interests of the US and other countries supplying major weapons systems, they have their own national considerations. As for us, we fully understand everything. I mean, legitimate military goals are legitimate military goals," the ambassador said.

In addition, Klyava noted that Latvia has not seen Ukraine deliberately attack civilian objects, houses or anything similar on the territory of the Russian Federation, as the Russian invaders deliberately do in Kharkiv, Odesa and other Ukrainian cities and towns.

"And therefore to say to Ukraine: no, no, don't do this, it's bad, don't attack this, or don't attack that... A military objective is a military objective. If the country of Russia is at war with the country of Ukraine, then if it is a legitimate military objective , she may be impressed," the diplomat emphasized.

It will be recalled that earlier the head of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia, Baiba Braje, stated that Latvia does not impose any restrictions on the use of its weapons for Ukraine. However, Riga is currently not discussing sending its troops to Ukraine.