Austria supports depriving Hungary of right to vote in European Union

Austria supported Belgium's call to start the procedure of depriving Hungary of its right to vote in the EU.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to POLITICO.

"We expect that all 27 EU members will fully comply with the principles on which our common Union is based," said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria. He noted that this is especially relevant for the future presidency of the EU.

"Based on this, we support a strict continuation of the Article 7 procedure with regard to Hungary," representative emphasized.

We remind you that Belgium proposed to the member states of the European Union to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the European Union on the basis of Article 7 of the EU Treaty.