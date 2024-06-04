Enemy does not slow down pace in Pokrovsk direction, attacks with support of aviation, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

At this time, the total number of combat clashes since the beginning of the current day has increased to 64.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces at 5:00 p.m..

The situation in the north

Russian troops from their territory continue to fire artillery along the border of Sumy region and Chernihiv region. Thus, an artillery strike was launched from Novye Yurkovichi (RF) on Hrynivka, from Novaya Pogoshcha (RF) on Stara Huta, from Zernovoe (RF) on Khliborob, from Hurovka (RF) on Mykhalchyna Sloboda.

Combat operations in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv region is again under the blows of the aggressor. In particular, from the direction of Shebekino (RF) to Vovchansk, the Russian military launched three airstrikes using seven KABs, Okip and Veterynarne were attacked by MI-8 helicopters using 10 UAB for each settlement. In general, three skirmishes took place in this direction since the beginning of the day without success for the enemy.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russian occupiers have become somewhat more active and are using aviation. Our defenders repelled eight enemy assaults. Three clashes are still ongoing near Stelmakhivka and Berestove. The defense forces give a decent rebuff to the enemy.

Combat operations in Donbas

In the Kramatorsk direction, the battle continues in the Andriivka area. At the same time, the city of Sloviansk was hit by an enemy rocket. Druzhba (the enemy used 16 unguided air missiles) and Pivnichne (10 NARs) were also affected by Russian aircraft strikes.

The enemy does not slow down the pace in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled 16 assaults by the occupiers. Another 17 fights are ongoing. The enemy is attacking with the support of aviation. Arkhangelsk was attacked by three anti-tank missiles, and Novoselivka Persha was attacked by 10 NARs.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the total number of attacks increased to four. Our defenders successfully repelled two assaults by the Russian invaders. Two more continue near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. On Vodiane, the enemy struck with two anti-aircraft guns and 20 anti-aircraft guns.

The enemy continues to attack with the support of aviation in the Vremivka direction. Currently, three enemy attacks have been successfully repelled there, two more are ongoing in the Urozhaine area.

There are no significant changes in the rest of the directions.