It should have happened much earlier - Bundestag welcomed Ukraine’s permission to strike Russian Federation with German weapons

The head of the Bundestag defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, welcomed Germany's decision to allow Ukraine to use German weapons against military facilities on the territory of Russia. She also expressed her conviction about the need to supply Ukraine with German Taurus cruise missiles.

The politician said this in an interview with the dpa agency, DW writes, Censor.NET informs.

Strack-Zimmermann noted that, according to international law, Ukrainians have the right to defend themselves, in particular, by striking military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"International law directly provides for targeted attacks as defense. This means that according to international law, Ukrainians have the right to defend themselves, that we help with weapons and materials, and that the aggressor is destroyed in advance. This applies exclusively to military goals," the politician said.

Commenting on the change in the course of the German government regarding Ukraine's use of German weapons against the Russian Federation, she noted that "it should have happened much earlier."

According to Strack-Zimmermann, if the Ukrainians "want to protect and defend their own country, they have two options": air defense and the destruction of enemy military positions from which attacks on Ukraine are launched.

In addition, the head of the Bundestag defense committee confirmed her belief in the need to supply the German Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. She pointed out that the whole discussion about Taurus is based on destroying Russian supply routes.

Previously, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann repeatedly criticized the indecision of the German government in matters of military support to Ukraine.

We will remind that Germany allowed Ukraine to use its weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is possible to strike only on the territory bordering the Kharkiv region.