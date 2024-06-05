In the near future, Zelenskyy and Biden will hold two meetings - White House

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his US counterpart Joe Biden will have two meetings in the near future. The first, in particular, will take place in the near future.

This was stated by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing AFP.

As noted, Zelenskyy and Biden will meet this week in France. Both presidents will attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. According to Sullivan, Biden "will have the opportunity to talk to President Zelenskyy".

"He will be meeting with him to talk about the state of affairs in Ukraine and how we can continue and deepen our support for Ukraine," the White House adviser said.

According to him, Zelenskyy and Biden will also meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit, which will take place on 13-15 June in Italy. They are expected to focus on the use of Russia's frozen assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

As reported, Macron's office confirmed Zelenskyy's visit to France on 6 June.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden would sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 meeting to be held on 13-15 June in Italy.