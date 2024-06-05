Senior controller of checkpoint of Chernobyl NPP Roman Horylyk after 2 years of Russian captivity. PHOTOS

Ukrainian Roman Horylyk has lost a lot of weight over the 2 years of his Russian captivity, and representatives of international organizations have never visited him during this time. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the project "I Want to Live".

As noted, Roman is a senior checkpoint controller at the Chornobyl NPP. He and the other 168 National Guardsmen who guarded the Chornobyl nuclear power plant were literally taken hostage by the Russians and taken out of Ukraine through Belarus in March 2022.

"The condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war is horrifying and evokes associations with the darkest pages of human history - the Nazi concentration death camps," the project says.

Throughout their time in Russian captivity, Roman and the other 74 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were returned during the exchange were never visited by observers from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The project "I Want to Live" also publishes shocking photographs of Horylyk's condition after his release from Russian captivity.







Roman Horylyk was returned from Russian captivity on 31 May 2024