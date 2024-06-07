Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 516,080 people (+1,080 per day), 7,834 tanks, 13,497 artillery systems, 15,096 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 516,080 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.06.24 are aproximately:

personnel - about 516,080 (+1,080) people,

tanks ‒ 7834 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 15,096 (+20) units,

artillery systems – 13497 (+64) units,

MLRS – 1095 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 833 (+2) units,

aircraft – 357 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 10886 (+40),

cruise missiles ‒ 2270 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 18,416 (+56) units,

special equipment ‒ 2238 (+8)

