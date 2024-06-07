European Commission will propose to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU in June - Financial Times

On Friday, June 7, the European Commission will provide a generally positive verbal assessment of Ukraine's implementation of recommendations - reforms necessary for EU membership. The EC will recommend starting negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union.

The Financial Times writes about this with reference to three anonymous interlocutors, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on Friday the European Commission will announce that Ukraine has achieved the necessary criteria in certain areas - the fight against corruption, control over political lobbying, transparency of the wealth of officials and the rights of minorities - and will recommend Ukraine to start accession negotiations.

They want to start the process before Hungary takes over the EU presidency. Budapest will preside from July 1.

Read more: President of Latvia Rinkēvičs: Ukraine’s victory in war is its membership in EU and NATO

This will give her additional leverage. Therefore, Belgium, which currently holds the EU presidency, hopes to hold the first round of accession talks on June 25.

Hungary is expected to express disagreement, continuing to claim that the rights of the Hungarian minority are being violated, the publication emphasizes.

Earlier, Radio Svoboda correspondent Rikard Jozwiak reported that the oral assessment for Ukraine and Moldova should be positive.

Read more: Negotiations on EU membership: EU Commission starts meetings with Ukraine on screening of agricultural legislation