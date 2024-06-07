In day at front - 90 combat clashes, most in Pokrovsk direction - 36 - General Staff

Last day, Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction repelled 36 enemy attacks.

As Censor.NET informs, Andriy Kovalev, spokesman of the General Staff of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the marathon.

"During the day, 90 combat clashes took place. Over the past day, in total, the enemy carried out one missile and 75 air strikes, in particular, using two missiles and 80 guided air bombs, and also carried out more than 2,500 attacks, including 93 using rocket salvo systems of fire," the spokesman said.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction of the past day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions, it continued to fire across the entire line of combat in this direction with the use of artillery and aviation.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled four enemy attacks - in the areas of Druzheliubivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, Miasozharivka of the Luhansk region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 516,080 people (+1,080 per day), 7,834 tanks, 13,497 artillery systems, 15,096 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Nevsky and Serebrianka Forestry of the Luhansk region, Terny of the Donetsk region.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled five attacks in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Vyiimka settlements.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attempts by the enemy to break through Ukrainian defenses in the Kalynyvka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 36 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Progres, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Novopokrovske, Yasnobrodivka, Kalinove of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy. In the areas of Krasnohorivka and Paraskovivka settlements, where the enemy tried ten times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Optimization of staff structure of General Staff units and formation of Unmanned Systems Forces continues - Syrskyi

The situation in the south

In the Vremivka region, the enemy made 9 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the direction of the settlements of Staromayorske, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Orihiv direction, four combat clashes took place in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the enemy launched six attacks against the Defense Forces in this direction.