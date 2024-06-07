Biden did not support Macron’s idea of ​​sending military instructors to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron offered Joe Biden to send military instructors to Ukraine. But the American leader rejected the offer.

According to Censor.NET, Politico reports this with reference to two unnamed interlocutors who are familiar with the content of the phone conversation between the leaders.

Macron suggested that the US send military instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian troops in the war zone. Macron has lobbied for this proposal before.

Biden expressed concern about the potential consequences of sending troops from any NATO country to a place where they could be on the front line and escalate the conflict.

Politico notes that it was Macron who lobbied for coalition troops to be sent to Ukraine to train soldiers long before any consensus was reached on such a move.

As a reminder, Macron said that it is planned to train 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers, equip them, teach them to defend their land, and form a French brigade.

