55% of Ukrainians negatively assess activities of Servant of People party - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS
10 70697
55% of Ukrainian citizens have a negative assessment of the activities of the presidential party "Servant of the People".
This is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that 7% of Ukrainians rather or very well assess the activities of the Servant of the People party.
At the same time, one-third of respondents, or 31%, assessed the activities of the Servant of the People as neither good nor bad.
Poor or very poor assessment of the party's performance was given by 55% of Ukrainian citizens.