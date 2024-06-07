55% of Ukrainians negatively assess activities of Servant of People party - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

55% of Ukrainian citizens have a negative assessment of the activities of the presidential party "Servant of the People".

This is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that 7% of Ukrainians rather or very well assess the activities of the Servant of the People party.

At the same time, one-third of respondents, or 31%, assessed the activities of the Servant of the People as neither good nor bad.

Poor or very poor assessment of the party's performance was given by 55% of Ukrainian citizens.





Read also on Censor.NET: 59% of Ukrainians still trust Zelenskyy, 36% do not - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS