Freezing war on current borders will only give pause before new war - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war freeze would only be a pause in the fighting and would not stop Russia's aggression.

He said this during a speech to the National Assembly of France, Censor.NET reports.

"Can Putin win this battle? No, he can't. Because you and I have no right to lose. Can this war end on the lines that exist now? No. Because there are no lines for evil. Not 80 years ago, not now," the President stressed.

"If someone tries to draw timelines on their own, it will only give a pause before a new war," Zelenskyy added.

