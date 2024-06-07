Tense situation remains in Kupiansk direction. Since beginning of day, Armed Forces of Ukraine have repulsed 6 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 24 combat engagements have already taken place. The invaders carried out two air strikes using five combat aircraft, fired over 460 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

7 hostile attacks in the Kharkiv region since the beginning of the day

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Kharkiv sector. He is regrouping his troops.

The situation in the Kupyansk sector is tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have been four combat engagements in the areas of Pishchane, Druzheliubivka, and Hrekivka. Assault operations continue. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled three attacks near Terny and Torske, without success for the enemy. A firefight continues near Terny.

Fighting in the east: Ukrainian Armed Forces control the situation in the Pokrovsk sector

The situation in the Kramatorsk sector is somewhat tense. Since the beginning of the day, two enemy attempts to advance in the vicinity of Klishchiivka have been repelled. A battle continues near Kalynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deeper into our territory. One occupant assault failed near Novooleksandrivka. Five more hostile attacks continue near Yevhenivka, Sokol, and Krasnohorivka. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy's assault operations near Heorhiivka were unsuccessful.

Fighting in the south

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian aggressor made one unsuccessful attack in the vicinity of Kopani. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Read also on Censor.NET: Freezing the war on current borders will only give a pause before a new war, - Zelensky