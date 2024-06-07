Citizens who entered fake addresses in "Rezerve+" may have their accounts blocked - mass media

Accounts of persons liable for military service who provide false address information in the Reserve+ app may be blocked.

This is stated in the material of the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Censor.NET informs.

"Reporting a fake residential address in the Reserve+ application may have negative consequences for a person liable for military service. Thus, the proper confirmation of the notification in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution is a postal message sent by the message to the address specified when updating the data, which contains a note about the absence of a person at this address. Since a protocol for violation of the rules of military registration may not be drawn up if there are supporting documents, but a fine may be issued immediately, men who have provided an invalid address to Reserve+ risk having their accounts blocked," the publication writes.

Therefore, a postal notification stating that a person is absent from the declared or registered place of residence unless the person has informed the TCRSS of another address of residence, may be considered a supporting document for not drawing up a protocol but immediately issuing a decision on imposing a fine.

Similarly, a postal notification with a note about the absence of the person at the address specified when updating the data.

