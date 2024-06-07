European Commission recommends starting negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

The European Commission has confirmed to EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully implemented all four reform steps required to start formal accession negotiations with the EU.

As noted, Ukraine and Moldova are sufficiently ready to formally start negotiations on EU accession.

The Commission confirmed to the EU ambassadors that Ukraine has fully implemented all four and Moldova all three reform steps required for the start of formal negotiations.

The European Commission noted that Ukraine meets the previously unfulfilled criteria - anti-corruption measures, restrictions on political lobbying, asset declaration rules for officials, and protection of minority languages.

Hungary, which will hold the EU presidency from 1 July, is expected to oppose the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc because of the situation with the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.

That is why Belgium, which currently holds the EU presidency, hopes to reach unanimity and hold the first round of accession talks on 25 June.

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission would provide a generally positive oral assessment of Ukraine's implementation of the recommendations - the reforms necessary for EU membership.

Ukraine's response

For his part, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked for the positive assessment of Ukraine's European integration progress.

"The EC's conclusion states that Ukraine continues its systematic efforts to join the EU and has completed all 4 additional reform steps. Now we expect our European partners to take the next step - to start negotiations on EU membership this month. The Ukrainian people are fighting every day for the right to be part of the European family in the war against the Russian aggressor," he wrote.

Ukraine's path to EU membership

On 6 June 2024, it was reported that Ukraine has already ensured the approximation of its legislation to that of the European Union in such areas as financial services (in terms of money laundering prevention) and entrepreneurship (in terms of accounting and financial reporting).

Earlier this year, the European Commission began work on a draft negotiation framework for Ukraine, a document that sets out the principles and procedures for negotiating accession to the EU.

As a reminder, on 14 December 2023, European Council President Charles Michel announced that the European Council had decided to start negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

