Russians damaged or destroyed 1080 cultural monuments in Ukraine, most of them in Kharkiv region

Between February 24, 2022, and May 25, 2024, the Russian Federation destroyed or damaged 1080 monuments of Ukrainian cultural heritage. Of these, 121 are of national importance, 879 are of local importance, and 80 are newly discovered.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

Russian invaders destroyed cultural heritage sites in 18 regions. Most cases were recorded in Kharkiv region - 302.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture reported that 1795 cultural institutions were damaged in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.

