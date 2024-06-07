Ukraine and Turkey to cooperate in rehabilitation of servicemen

Ukraine and Turkey have agreed to cooperate in the field of rehabilitation of military personnel.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, the Deputy Defense Minister met with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Levent Bilgen.

"We are very grateful for the assistance provided to Ukraine by the Republic of Turkey. Now the list has been extended to include cooperation in the rehabilitation sector. A pilot project for the rehabilitation of military personnel has recently been launched. Its goal is to create an effective rehabilitation space with the participation of civilian and military health care facilities, social services, and local governments. So thank you for your support and cooperation," Kalmykova said.

The pilot project, in particular, involves the creation of centers of excellence - institutions that will take the lead in rehabilitation.

