Residents of eight more border settlements are evacuated in Sumy region

The Defense Council of Sumy region has decided to evacuate residents from eight more settlements along the border.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, on the air of the United News telethon.

"At a meeting of the Regional Defense Council, the military command proposed to evacuate eight more settlements within the 10-kilometer (border - Ed.) zone. Orders have already been issued, and the relevant services, together with the communities, will implement this decision," said Artiukh.

Read more: During day, Russians fired on five communities in Sumy region: they used artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and FPV drones

As a reminder, 1.5 thousand people, including more than 200 children, were evacuated from Bilopillia and Vorozhba. Since the beginning of the year, 50 people have died in Sumy region as a result of shelling.