Air Force on France’s Mirage 2000: Very modern, but F-16s are priority

French Mirage 2000-5 fighters are "very modern", but the priority for Ukraine is the F-16. This was announced on the air of the national telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Of course, like all modern aircraft, it can effectively perform combat missions. These can be both air and ground strikes. But still, the F-16 is a priority for us today <...> In general, we do not exclude the supply of other aircraft and systems in the future," he said.

In this context, Yevlash noted that the Ukrainian military is currently working "directly with the forces and means they have."

"Of course, we are waiting for the F-16. This is our main aircraft, which should arrive in Ukraine soon. Of course, we are also waiting for missiles for it, as this aircraft is now the main one and will be able to effectively perform its combat missions," the spokesman said.

