Occupiers attack car with drone in Kharkiv region. Two women were wounded

On the afternoon of June 7, in the village of Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, Russian invaders hit a car with a drone. Two women in the vehicle were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the enemy attack took place around 1:20 pm. The car was occupied by a 62-year-old driver and a 65-year-old passenger. Both women were injured. Currently, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

The prosecutor's office added that a pre-trial investigation has been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war by the enemy (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported that a volunteer from Switzerland was injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling.

