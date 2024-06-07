Netherlands to allocate 400 million euros for production of combat vehicles for Ukraine, - Defense Minister Ollongren

The Dutch government will transfer 400 million euros to a Swedish fund for the production of infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, De telegraaf reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The Netherlands will allocate 400 million euros to the Swedish fund for the production of infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that the production of infantry fighting vehicles will be carried out mainly in the Netherlands.

In turn, the Dutch broadcaster NOS reports that Amsterdam is looking for cooperation with other European countries and the Dutch defense industry.

It is reported that the Netherlands will cooperate with Denmark and Sweden in the creation of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. Denmark has previously opted for cooperation with the Swedes.

"European production capacities should be increased for Ukraine, but also for ourselves," said Ollongren, the head of the country's defense ministry.

In addition, a European assembly line for Patriot missiles will appear in Germany, in which the Netherlands is also participating. Ollongren noted that the American manufacturer has authorized the construction of the Patriot in Europe.

Ollongren also said that the Dutch government is developing an action plan to expand the defense industry in the country. In particular, 54 million euros will be invested in the development of drones for the Dutch armed forces, and 25 million euros will be reserved for startups in the defense market.

Earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that Ukraine would receive additional military equipment worth 175 million euros from the allies.

