Zelenskyy on Russia’s threats to France: This is another argument in favor of our courage

Russia's threats in response to France's statements about the possibility of sending military instructors to Ukraine are another argument in favor of the courage of Kyiv's partners.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech to the French National Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"And when direct threats to France were made yesterday from Russia, it was another argument in favor of our courage. In favor of ensuring that no evil in the world has the audacity to oppose France and proclaim the French as military targets," Zelenskyy said.

On June 4, the spokesman for the Russian Embassy in France, Alexander Makogonov, called French instructors in Ukraine a "legitimate target." The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs promised a response to the Russian official's statement.