AFU General Staff: 12 combat engagements out of 26 in Pokrovsk direction are still ongoing, enemy attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil and Yasnobrodivka

Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat engagements along the entire front line has increased to 65.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the afternoon, Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with air strikes from their territory. In particular, the Russian aggressor struck Bilyi Kolodiazh with four GABs from the Murom area (Russia), dropped three GABs on Lyptsi and one GAB on Vesele. Ternove suffered two air strikes with sixteen unguided air-to-surface missiles.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks. One firefight is still ongoing. As of now, according to preliminary data, the occupants' losses in this sector amounted to: 84 people killed and wounded, two tanks and two armored combat vehicles destroyed.

Hostilities in Donbas

All eight enemy attacks in the Lyman direction were unsuccessful. Ukrainian troops control the situation.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attempted to attack the Defense Forces twice near Bilohorivka. It was also unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried seven times to push our units from their positions near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Ivanivske. All attempts were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 12 combat engagements out of 26 are still ongoing. Russian invaders are attacking near Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil and Yasnobrodivka.

The number of attacks in the Kurakhove direction increased to nine. Our defenders repelled eight assaults by the Russian invaders. Another firefight is ongoing. In the area of Vodiane, the enemy launched an air strike from a Su-25 with ten unguided air-to-surface missiles.

Hostilities in the south

The aggressor is also using aviation in the Orikhiv direction. Two Ka-52s struck Kamianske with thirty unguided air-to-surface missiles. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled three enemy assaults near Robotyne. The battle near Mala Tokmachka continues.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

