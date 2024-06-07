Decision made to reserve 90% of SES and National Police personnel - Ministry of Internal Affairs

According to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the number of employees of the SES and the National Police subject to military service who are subject to reservation may be more than 50% by a separate decision of the Minister of Defense, made on the basis of a substantiated request from the Minister of Internal Affairs. Accordingly, an agreed decision was made to reserve 90% of the personnel of the SES and the National Police.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"10% of the SES employees have a choice to be mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard or the State Border Guard Service.

10% of police officers subject to mobilization can join the "Rage" brigade or the three additional combat brigades of the National Police of Ukraine," the minister said.

As for the rescuers, the position of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is that the employees of the rapid response units (firefighters, sappers, rescuers, chemists, engineers, etc.) should be fully reserved. Therefore, this decision will not affect the efficiency and effectiveness of the SES, Klymenko emphasized.

