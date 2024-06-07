France will provide Ukraine with Mirage-2000 aircraft and train brigade of Ukrainian military - Macron

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially announced that his country will provide Ukraine with Mirage-2000 fighter jets. He also announced the start of training and maintenance of these aircraft.

He made the announcement in Paris during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"We are announcing the transfer of Mirage-2000 fighter jets to Ukraine and the start of training of pilots and mechanics to maintain the aircraft. This is something that will be launched in the coming days in France. It will take place on our territory," Macron said.

The French leader did not disclose how many Mirage-2000 aircraft will be transferred by France and when exactly this may happen.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia’s threats to France: This is another argument in favor of our courage

In addition, Macron said that France will train an entire brigade of the Ukrainian army, which is equivalent to about 4,500 soldiers.

"France will also educate, train and equip an entire brigade of the Ukrainian army... Ukraine knows that it can count on our support for as long as it is needed," the French President said.

As a reminder, French President Macron announced the transfer of Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine on Thursday, June 6.

Read more: Netherlands to allocate 400 million euros for production of combat vehicles for Ukraine, - Defense Minister Ollongren