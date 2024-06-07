Macron and Zelenskyy sign agreements on aid to rebuild Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

During a meeting in Paris on June 7, Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron signed agreements on assistance for the restoration of Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

The French leader announced this during a joint press conference, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Macron, the delegations of Kyiv and Paris held talks on the reconstruction of Ukraine, as a result of which they decided to create new tools to accompany this process.

"An agreement has been signed on a fund of 200 million euros intended for those companies that will invest in Ukraine's critical infrastructure for reconstruction," the French president said.

According to Macron, 60 million of this fund will be dedicated to the energy sector and its priorities.

In addition, according to the French President, Paris is expanding the mandate of the French Development Agency to support projects in Ukraine at the local level. France also plans to send 20 technical experts to various key ministries of Ukraine to provide technical assistance.

On June 7, the presidents of Ukraine and France met in Paris. Among other things, during a joint press conference, Macron officially announced that his country would provide Ukraine with Mirage-2000 fighter jets. He also announced the start of training and maintenance of these aircraft.

In addition, he confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit.

