At night there were explosions in Crimea. Razvozhaev says that unmanned boat was destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of Saturday, 8 June, there were explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local telegram channels.

In particular, as noted, the situation was turbulent in the area of Kerch and Sevastopol.

Subsequently, the so-called 'head' of the occupation administration of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that an unmanned boat was allegedly destroyed in the area of Streletskaya Bay. According to him, there was no damage to civilian infrastructure.

However, social media reports that the blast wave smashed windows in houses in Sevastopol.



