9 out of 13 Shaheds and Kh-59 missile were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 8 June 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with an Kh-59 guided missile from the Kursk region and launched 13 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the areas of Kursk - Russia and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did Ukrainian air defense destroy?

As noted, as a result of combat operations, the calculations of the mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Air Force electronic warfare systems shot down nine Shaheds and one Kh-59 KAR within the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Dnipro regions.

