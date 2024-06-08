President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's entourage is "stunned by the thirst for power" of the head of the OP Andrii Yermak, and the head of state's dependence on Yermak may also indicate friction between the Ukrainian authorities and their Western partners.

The lengthy article criticises the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Yermak's influence on Zelenskyy

"Since the imposition of martial law in 2022, which allows Zelenskyy to remain in office until the end of the war, Yermak's authority has exceeded that of all Ukrainian elected officials except the president. Some sources have gone so far as to call him the 'de facto head of state' or 'vice president of Ukraine' in a series of interviews," the publication says.

Diplomatic sources complained that he had full control over access to the president, and G7 ambassadors hoping for an audience were introduced to Yermak.

Senior government officials, military officers and diplomats "expressed alarm at Zelenskyy's growing dependence on Andriy Yermak, who they accuse of accumulating personal power and usurping democratic processes".

Release of Kubrakov and Zaluzhnyi

Insiders say that the dismissals of Zaluzhnyi and Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov, who were highly regarded in the West, are also linked to Yermak's actions.

"There is growing concern that Zelensky is increasingly relying on a handful of sycophantic domestic votes, a fear that is becoming even more acute as the number of officials with direct access to the president shrinks and Yermak's team grows," the newspaper notes.

The role of Oleh Tatarov

The article also mentions the role of the deputy head of the OP, Oleh Tatarov.

According to a senior law enforcement official, Yermak uses Tatarov to ensure the loyalty of criminal justice officers.

"He is extremely efficient, he knows the system and the people in it," the official said. "He has no moral constraints and knows how to accumulate money."

Corruption is a source of disputes between Kyiv and the White House

Corruption is also reported to be increasingly becoming a source of contention between the White House and Kyiv. During his visit to Ukraine last month, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Kyiv must "make sure that the fight against corruption continues at home as it is against Russia's aggression on the front lines".

At the same time, the publication's interlocutors on Bankova Street deny these accusations and say that the criticism of the OP head "is caused by Yermak's direct but effective management style, pointing to his success in initiatives". Among these initiatives is the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"It is President Zelenskyy who makes all the key decisions," the source added.