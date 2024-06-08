Russians shelled Mylove community in Kherson region with artillery: woman was killed

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office

Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav district prosecutor's office of the Kherson region, proceedings were initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on June 8, around 11:40 a.m., the Russian military launched an artillery attack on a settlement in Mylove community.

"A local woman died as a result of the shelling. She was in her own house at the time of the attack," the message reads.

Information on other victims is being clarified.

