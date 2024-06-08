Occupiers are storming our positions near Nevsky, fighting continues in Krasnohorivka area, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, June 8, 2024, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 44 times. Our soldiers harshly respond to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, Russian terrorists from their territory continue to hit Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy struck Vovchansk with three KABs from Belgorod (RF), and dropped another bomb in the Staryi Saltiv area.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy has become more active in the Lyman direction - since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivka, Terny, Torske and Makiivka. Another battle continues - the occupiers are storming our positions near Nevske.

Three times the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction, near Ivanivskyi, Andriivka and in the area of ​​Nove. The enemy's actions were repelled. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

"In the Pokrovsk direction today, the intensity of enemy attacks is the highest. The total number of combat operations here since the beginning of the day has increased to 15. Battles continue near Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovsk, and Nevelsky. Our soldiers have repelled seven attacks, eight more are ongoing. The defense forces are resolutely holding back the enemy onslaught and respond to any activity of the enemy," the message says.

In the Kurakhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled three assaults near Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Clashes continue in two locations in the Krasnohorivka region.

The situation in the South

In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy attacked near Zavitne Bazhannia. There was no success. Made an air strike in the area of ​​Velyka Novosilka - dropped a guided air bomb.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the Russian aggressor twice tried to storm our positions near Krynky. Attacks repelled. The situation is under control. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Ivanivka, Burhunka, and Chaika districts.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.