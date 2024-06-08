Defense forces control most of Vovchansk, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Currently, defenders of Ukraine control most of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, and are trying to inflict maximum losses on the enemy.

This was stated on the air of the telethon "Yedini Novyny" by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSGT, Nazar Voloshyn, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The greater part of the city is fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and the part where the Russian servicemen are trying to stay is under our fire control," Voloshyn said.

He also noted that the Defense Forces are inflicting maximum losses on the enemy and are trying to move forward to liberate all our territories.

Read more: Occupiers are storming our positions near Nevsky, fighting continues in Krasnohorivka area, - General Staff

"The losses of the enemy in that direction (Kharkiv region. - Ed.) irreparable sanitary losses amount to more than 130 people, one tank, eight artillery systems, nine vehicles, as well as more than 40 UAVs were destroyed. And, of course, 36 personnel shelters together with personnel In that direction, the marines of the 36th marine brigade captured several Russian servicemen the other day. These were several officers and soldiers of the Russian army," said the spokesman of the "Khortytsia".

As of June 1, 2024, OSGT "Khortytsia" stated that the Defense Forces control 70% of Vovchansk.