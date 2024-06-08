Zaluzhnyi’s preparation to work as ambassador in Britain is already at finish line, - Kuleba

The newly appointed ambassador of Ukraine to Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, is already completing preparations for the start of diplomatic work.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"This process is already at the end of the finish line. I understand the increased interest in this topic, but I remind you that all ambassadors are evaluated in the same way: by results. So I wish our new ambassador to the United Kingdom, first of all, success and results in diplomatic work for the sake of our country," said Kuleba.

It will be recalled that Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from the position of the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 8, 2024, appointing Oleksandr Syrskyi in his place. The next day, Zelenskyy conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine on the ex-chief. On March 7, the president approved Zaluzhnyi's candidacy for the post of ambassador to Britain. On May 9, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi as Ambassador to Great Britain.