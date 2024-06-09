During day, 86 clashes took place in eastern direction, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the east, the enemy fired 3,470 shots at the positions of our troops during the day.

As Censor.NET informs, it was reported on the Telegram channel of the OSGT "Khortytsia".

"For the current day alone, 464 shellings, 5 airstrikes using 7 anti-aircraft missiles and 26 kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded on the eastern front," the report says.

Last day, the enemy carried out 44 airstrikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas using 52 GABs, 395 kamikaze drone strikes.

Read more: Defense forces control most of Vovchansk, - OSGT "Khortytsia"