There will be no power outages today - DTEK (updated)

Today, June 9, 2024, there will be no light restrictions in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

"June 9: light restrictions have been canceled. Good news. According to updated information from Ukrenergo, today we will be able to go through a day without blackout schedules," the message reads.

"Remember that the situation in the power system remains extremely tense. Please consume light sparingly," DTEK emphasizes.

Subsequently, "Ukrenergo" confirmed the information.