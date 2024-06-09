Russians in occupied territories are once again evicting Ukrainians from their homes - Center of National Resistance

Local collaborators evict Ukrainians from their homes under various pretexts, such as evacuation due to shelling, threat of natural disaster. They are also simply intimidated by mobilization or prison. Such cases are recorded again in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Center of National Resistance.

"Local henchmen of the occupation authorities are settling Russian soldiers in vacated apartments or houses. By the way, this is another scheme of encouragement to join the army of the invader - promises to solve housing issues at the expense of captured territories and the property of the civilian population," the report says.

In addition to the resettlement operation, there is an increase in roadblocks at the entrances to populated areas of the occupied Kherson region. There are cases when the enemy closes the entrance to this or that village or city. This is done in order to hide their crimes and prevent people from returning to their homes.

Also remind, that in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian invaders plan to open departments for the training of radio-electronic warfare service officers at higher educational institutions.