Defense forces repelled enemy attacks in Vovchansk and Lyptsi districts, there are no losses of positions - General Staff

The defense forces continue the defense operation and concentrate their main efforts on the Tavria, Donetsk, and Slobozhansk operational areas. During the past day, 96 combat clashes took place.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out a total of 48 airstrikes against the positions of our troops and populated areas using 59 GABs, used 36 operational-tactical kamikaze drones, almost 1,280 FPV drones, and carried out about four thousand attacks from various types of weapons, including 83 - using rocket salvo systems. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

Russian invaders from the direction of Shebekino and Belgorod (RF) carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Vesele, Stary Saltiv, Stepova Novoselivka, Kupyansk, Novoyehorivka of the Kharkiv region. Also, enemy aircraft struck the areas of Serebryansky Forest of the Luhansk region, Novooleksandrivka, Illinka, Vodyanyi, Severny, Novoselivka Persha, Donetsk Region.

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 21 personnel concentration areas, four air defense systems, and several other important enemy facilities.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the current day, as of this time, there have been 39 combat clashes. The invaders carried out 558 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Also, Russian troops launched a missile attack, seven airstrikes with the use of 11 guided air bombs and have already used 35 kamikaze drones.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. Loss of positions is not allowed.

In the Kupiansk direction, six assault operations are underway in the districts of Petropavlivka, Pishchany, Berestove, and Nevsky. The situation is under control.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, three enemy attacks are currently underway in the Serebrianka Forestry in the Lyman direction. One skirmish in the Terni region was repulsed.

In the Siversk direction, a battle is taking place in the Vyimka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, four skirmishes have taken place in the Ivanivskyi and Klishchiivka districts. One enemy attack repulsed, three in progress.

"The enemy remains particularly active in the Pokrovske direction. The enemy has already made 14 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske, and Yasnobrodivka districts. Six of them are still ongoing. The situation is tense, the Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation," the message reads.

Yesterday, the occupiers here lost more than 450 killed and wounded, five anti-aircraft guns, seven artillery systems, one anti-aircraft gun, and six cars. A tank, four artillery systems, and six enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the attempt of the occupiers to advance in the Paraskoviivka area was not successful. Two attacks are ongoing in the Krasnohorivka area. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

According to detailed information, during the past day, the enemy lost 38 people here, 13 of them were irretrievably lost. Two tanks, one unit of special equipment, three armored fighting vehicles, an artillery system, a ground drone, and two cars were destroyed. Three tanks, six self-propelled guns, four artillery systems, and five vehicles were damaged.

The situation in the South

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy failed during the assault on our positions in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Dnieper direction, an enemy attack was repulsed in the area of ​​the village of Krynky.

There were no active offensive actions by the enemy in the remaining directions.