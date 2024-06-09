"Diya" has already generated 80,000 veteran’s certificates - Fedorov

As of today, June 9, more than 80,000 veteran's certificates have already been generated in "Diya" since the launch of such a service.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on the air of the national marathon "Yedini Novyny", Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the three days since we added the veteran's ID to Diya, Ukrainians have already generated more than 80,000 digital IDs. And the trend is growing positively. In general, the service works quite stably," said Fedorov.

He noted that the launch of the electronic veteran's ID card was one of the most successful, and currently all technical issues with data verification are being resolved very promptly as needed.

According to Fedorov, the potential audience of this service is about one million Ukrainians. The Deputy Prime Minister reminded that the veteran's electronic ID card can be used in all life situations in which a paper document was previously used - from receiving any social or medical services to obtaining a mortgage.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that "Diya" had a veteran's electronic ID card. It was also reported that more than 55,000 electronic veteran's IDs were generated in "Diya" in a few hours.