News

More than 1,100 Russians were eliminated in eastern direction over past day, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

1 0373
зсу

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" OSGT.

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction for June 8 are:

  • personnel - 1132;
  • tanks - 8;
  • armored fighting vehicles - 24;
  • rocket salvo systems - 1;
  • guns and mortars - 45;
  • anti-tank - 3;
  • air defense - 2;
  • automotive equipment - 58;
  • REB - 6;
  • UVA - 724;
  • UAV launcher - 1;
  • shelters - 67;
  • ammunition depots - 6.

Watch more: Failed attempt by occupier to knock down FPV drone with water bottle. VIDEO

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 
TOP news
all news