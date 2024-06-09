More than 1,100 Russians were eliminated in eastern direction over past day, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" OSGT.

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction for June 8 are:

personnel - 1132;

tanks - 8;

armored fighting vehicles - 24;

rocket salvo systems - 1;

guns and mortars - 45;

anti-tank - 3;

air defense - 2;

automotive equipment - 58;

REB - 6;

UVA - 724;

UAV launcher - 1;

shelters - 67;

ammunition depots - 6.

