More than 1,100 Russians were eliminated in eastern direction over past day, - OSGT "Khortytsia"
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" OSGT.
The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction for June 8 are:
- personnel - 1132;
- tanks - 8;
- armored fighting vehicles - 24;
- rocket salvo systems - 1;
- guns and mortars - 45;
- anti-tank - 3;
- air defense - 2;
- automotive equipment - 58;
- REB - 6;
- UVA - 724;
- UAV launcher - 1;
- shelters - 67;
- ammunition depots - 6.