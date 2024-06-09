Fighting continues in area of ​​Hlyboke and Krasnohorivka, - General Staff

The enemy continues to be most active in the Pokrovsk direction. So far, the total number of enemy attacks on the battle line has reached 51.

Attacks on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, Russian invaders from the territory of the Russian Federation launched mortar attacks on our positions in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, in particular, in the areas of Popivka from the direction of Vyazovye Belgorod region, Vilchykiv from the direction of Balishovka, Bryansk region, Khrinivka from the direction of Klimovy Bryansk region. and Novodmytrivka from the direction of Terebreny, Belgorod region.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction in the area of ​​Hlyboke. This is already the third attack on the direction today. The Russian occupiers used anti-aircraft missiles from the direction of Shebekino in the areas of Bilyi Kolodiaz and Tykhi. The area of ​​Vovchanski Khutory was attacked with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kupiansk direction, the total number of Russian attacks is seven, of which two, in the Nevske and Pischane areas, are still ongoing.

The situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, clashes are taking place in the Serebrianskyi forest area. So far, the occupying forces have tried to advance in this direction five times since the beginning of the day.

Also, the Russian aggressor is active in the Kramatorsk direction, namely in the area of ​​Ivanivskyi and Klishchiivka. In total, seven clashes took place in the direction today.

"Currently, the largest number of enemy attacks is in the Pokrovsk direction. Yasnoborodivka, Karlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske - areas in which Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling Russian attacks. In general, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the direction has reached 20," the message says.

Fighting continues in the Krasnohorivka area in the Kurakhiv direction.

The situation in the South

In the Prydniprovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, two enemy attacks were repulsed in the area of ​​the village of Krynky.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.