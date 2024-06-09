In Pokrovsky direction, fighting continues in districts of Novooleksandrivka, Karlivka and Novopokrovske, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 55 combat clashes have taken place on the front of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. In most directions, the situation has not changed.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

The Russian aggressor has increased the number of attacks in the Kharkiv direction to four today. Fighting continues in the Hlyboke area.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone operator eliminated occupier riding motorcycle. VIDEO

The situation in the East

In the Pokrovsk direction, six clashes are currently ongoing in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Karlivka, and Novopokrovske. The number of assaults by the occupiers increased to 22.

According to preliminary information, the losses of Russians in this direction are currently 122 people killed and wounded. One IFV, an artillery system and a car were destroyed. The enemy tank is damaged.

The battle continues in the Krasnohorivka area in the Kurakhiv direction. At this time, there have already been 6 clashes here since the beginning of the day.

"Our troops are keeping the Russian invaders under fire control, exhausting the forces of the aggressor along the entire line of combat," the General Staff added.